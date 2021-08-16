The Job Market Needs You!

Get the Skills You Need to Succeed with Training From CCM’s Center for Workforce Development

MORRIS COUNTY — Looking to get a better job, get better in the job you are in, or grow your skillset? The Center for Workforce Development (WFD) at County College of Morris (CCM) has released its new schedule of classes for the Fall Semester. WFD is accepting new students for its fall classes and also invites companies looking for a professional partner to develop their employees.

As labor demands continue to change and the demand for certification grows, WFD has continued its focus on industry-recognized credentials. Its programs include MS Office, QuickBooks, Project Management, Data Analytics and Visualization, Custom Business Training, English Language Learning, and more.

A leader in apprenticeship opportunities, WFD has expanded its offerings to include Pharmacy Technician and Certified Nurse Aid apprenticeships, adding to its extensive selection of Career Pathway Healthcare programs. The Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center at CCM also has Advanced Manufacturing Apprenticeships available this fall.

If you want to increase your potential for a successful career, join WFD at one of its Virtual Open Houses, taking place September 8, 9, and 10, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. WFD also will be hosting “Focus on the Workforce,” alive, on-campus event on Saturday, September 18, from 9:00 a.m. to noon in the Davidson Conference Rooms in the Student Community Center. For more information and to register, click here.

The next hire can be you. The next job landed can be yours. Aspire to be a part of a thriving workforce. Start at CCM.