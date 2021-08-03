Former BOE Member and Democratic Candidate for Township Council Endorses Musella For Council

PARSIPPANY — The former Democratic candidate for Parsippany Township Council and former BOE member, Nick Kumburis, announced his endorsement of Justin Musella for Township Council. Justin Musella is running for Township Council to bring a new way forward to the governance of Town Hall and prevent residents from being affected by the rampant mismanagement in the current Administration.

“As a former Democratic candidate for the office of Township Council and a former Board of Education member, I understand the qualities required to bring steady leadership to our local government. I believe that Justin Musella possesses those very qualities and, if elected, will represent our residents well on the Township Council. I was fortunate enough to meet Justin in his travels across town door knocking for his preferred candidates last year, being genuinely pleased the more we talked. As we spoke, he listened to my concerns, answered detailed questions on policy, and fostered a dialogue on issues affecting our neighborhood. In our increasingly polarized political landscape, it is critical that we elect representatives that can make decisions based on the needs of our citizens, rather than candidates, who seek only to further their party’s political agenda. I recognized that Justin genuinely works to understand the needs and wants of our residents and will vote in our best interest.

We currently have two incumbent Democrats who place the needs of residents first, even if this means disagreement and conflict with the current administration. My former running mate in 2015, Janice McCarthy, and Emily Peterson are strong, free-thinking, and dedicated individuals who have consistently worked across the aisle to ensure the best for our Township. Unfortunately, this unwillingness to allow the current administration to mismanage our local government unfairly cost them their party line position. Even with this, they continue to represent us well and ask questions of the administration that we deserve to receive answers on. I believe that Justin will act in very much the same way, ensuring the Council continues to act as a separate branch of government that will check the executive regardless of who occupies the office.

While Justin will be the youngest member of the council by far, he will represent a generation yearning to be heard. As the demographics shift to a younger populace, it is vital that this group has someone to voice their unique concerns. His vibrant and energetic nature will bring new thinking in resolving long-standing issues and bring back hope for a better Parsippany. Ensuring tax dollars are well-spent, preventing further tax increases that residents can’t afford, and proposing new ways of eliminating the rampant mismanagement that has plagued our local government for the past three years are just a few of the areas of focus he will work toward. With critical issues affecting our township, such as a budget crisis that our mayor has declined to take responsibility for, and unnecessary conflict between the administration and the BOE over school security, and a complete disregard for the will of Parsippany residents when it comes to overdevelopment, it is important we elect Justin to “clean up Parsippany” after this election.

I will be voting for Justin Musella this fall, whether you are a Democrat, Republican, or Independent, I strongly encourage you to do the same.”

