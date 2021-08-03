Parsippany Police Seeking Special Law Enforcement Officer Class III

Applications are due by August 13, 2021
Minimum Qualifications:
• The applicant must be a retired law enforcement officer less than 65 years of age, who served as a duly qualified, fully-trained, full-time officer in any municipality or county of this State or as a member of the State Police and was separated from that prior service in good standing, within three years of appointment to this position. “Good standing” shall exclude a retirement resulting from injury or incapacity.
• Provide a Letter of Good Standing issued by the Chief of the Department you retired from listing the date and type of retirement the applicant received.
• Possess an NJ Police Training Commission Basic Police Officer Certification of NJ State Police Academy Certification.
• Be a resident of the State of New Jersey during his or her term of appointment to this position.
• Be of good moral character and must not have been convicted of any offense involving dishonesty as would make the applicant unfit to perform his or her duties.
• The applicant must possess a valid New Jersey Driver’s License.
• The applicant must successfully pass a background investigation.
• Any applicant offered a conditional offer of employment will be required to pass a medical examination, psychological evaluation, and drug screening.
Starting Salary for the Class III Special Law Enforcement Officer will be $35.00 per hour and they will work a schedule of up to 40 hours weekly, which will be determined upon hiring. The Class III Special Law Enforcement Officer will only work when school is in session.
For a complete list of minimum qualifications required by law, please refer to N.J.S.A. 40A:14-146.10.
Applications can be obtained at Parsippany-Troy Hills Town Hall located at:
1001 Parsippany Blvd
Parsippany, NJ 07054
or
Click here for the application.
Applications must be submitted to Town Hall.
Please contact socialmedia@parpolice.com with any questions.