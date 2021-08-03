Parsippany Police Seeking Special Law Enforcement Officer Class III

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department is currently accepting applications for the position of Class III Special Law Enforcement Officer. The Class III Special Law Enforcement Officer shall conduct school safety and security duties within the Parsippany-Troy Hills School District.

Minimum Qualifications:

• The applicant must be a retired law enforcement officer less than 65 years of age, who served as a duly qualified, fully-trained, full-time officer in any municipality or county of this State or as a member of the State Police and was separated from that prior service in good standing, within three years of appointment to this position. “Good standing” shall exclude a retirement resulting from injury or incapacity.

• Provide a Letter of Good Standing issued by the Chief of the Department you retired from listing the date and type of retirement the applicant received.

• Possess an NJ Police Training Commission Basic Police Officer Certification of NJ State Police Academy Certification.

• Be a resident of the State of New Jersey during his or her term of appointment to this position.

• Be of good moral character and must not have been convicted of any offense involving dishonesty as would make the applicant unfit to perform his or her duties.

• The applicant must possess a valid New Jersey Driver’s License.

• The applicant must successfully pass a background investigation.

• Any applicant offered a conditional offer of employment will be required to pass a medical examination, psychological evaluation, and drug screening.

Starting Salary for the Class III Special Law Enforcement Officer will be $35.00 per hour and they will work a schedule of up to 40 hours weekly, which will be determined upon hiring. The Class III Special Law Enforcement Officer will only work when school is in session.