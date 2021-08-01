Public Hearing About Superintendent of Schools Contract

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education will hold a public hearing on the employment of the Superintendent of Schools at its regular meeting to be held on Thursday, August 26, at 6:30 p.m.

Members of the public are invited to comment upon the proposed amendment, modification, and/or alteration to the Superintendent’s contract.

The Board, pursuant to Open Public Meetings Act, specifically N.J.S.A. 10:4-12(b), shall not publicly discuss personnel matters and shall not respond to comments made by members of the public. However, the Board will give all comments appropriate consideration.

The meeting will be held at the Calabria Education Center, Board of Education, 292 Parsippany Road.

Comments

Comments