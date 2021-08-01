Sgt. Brian Stanton Retires from Morris County Sheriff’s Office

PARSIPPANY — After over 25 years of service, Parsippany resident Brian Stanton has retired from the Morris County Sheriff’s Office. “The Morris County Sheriff’s Office wishes Sgt. Brian Stanton the best the future has to offer him upon his retirement service to the agency and citizens of Morris County.”

During his career, Sgt. Stanton worked in numerous roles throughout the agency. He spent the majority of his time within the Protective Services Courts Division both as an Officer and eventually returned and finished his journey as a Sergeant within.

Sgt. Stanton also spent fifteen years with the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT) and six years as a Detective and Supervisor in the Warrants Section. Congratulations and best wishes! Thank you for your dedication and commitment to Morris County.

The younger of two children, Brian Stanton has lived in Parsippany for 48 years. He graduated from Parsippany High School in 1990 where he lettered in Baseball, Wrestling, and Winter Track.

After attending Morris County Community College and Jersey City State College, Brian graduated from the Morris County Police Academy in 1996. He recently received a Bachelor’s Degree from Centenary University.

Brian has served on the Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council from January 2010 through December 2015. As a member of the Township Council, Brian was the former liaison for the Fire Prevention Bureau, Parsippany Day Care Center, Municipal Alliance Committee, Police Athletic League, and the liaison to the Board of Education which he was instrumental in creating.

Brian is active in many community and political organizations, including the Sons of Italy, The Italian American Police Society of New Jersey, and the Elks Club of Parsippany. Brian was a former member of the PTA’s for both the Rockaway Meadow School and Central Middle Schools.

Brian and his bride, Michele Lupenski-Stanton, recently celebrated their one-year anniversary. Brian has three children from a previous marriage.

