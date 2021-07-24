Council Candidate Musella Holds Successful Fundraiser

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Republican Council Candidate Justin Musella held a fundraiser “Beer and Politics” at Tommy’s Tavern + Tap with guest speaker NJGOP Chairman Bob Hugin on Thursday, July 22.

Musella, who is running with former Mayor James Barberio and fellow council candidate Frank Neglia, contends that with Trump out of office, Democrats lose the main campaign point – running against Trump.

Barberio won the Republican Primary nod against former Council President Dr. Louis Valori. Barberio lost the election in 2017 to current Democratic Mayor Michael Soiano.

Musella was the Top Republican Council voter getter in the recent primary. His teammates Gary Martin and Lou Valori lost in the primary. Musella has teamed up with Barberio and Neglia to compete against the Democrats in the General Election to be held on November 2. The Democratic ticket includes Mayor Michael Soriano, newcomer Cori Herbig and Planning Board member Judy Hernandez.

The significance of the Parsippany race was symbolized by an impressive turnout of over 100 attendees including local dignitaries at Musella’s fundraiser. Two of the GOP senators representing Morris – Joe Pennacchio and Anthony M. Bucco – were there. As was former Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Frank Priore, past and perhaps future CD-11 candidate Rosemary Becchi. Also attending was Sheriff James Gannon, Morris County Commissioner Director Stephen Shaw, John Krickus, Tayfun Salen, Boonton Councilperson Joseph Bock, Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Paul Carifi, Morris County Republican Chairwoman Laura Marie Ali, Vice-Chair Peter King, Esq., and Corresponding Secretary Lou Valori.

In addition, Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board Chairman, Robert Iracane was in attendance. Iracane is a huge enemy of current Mayor Michael Soriano. He has made it known to the public since he was reappointed by three Republican Councilmembers.

In contrast, Hugin said Republicans “have the values of New Jersey,” which include liberty, freedom, and support for small businesses.

Musella’s professional experience in the private sector and service on the township’s Economic Development Committee gives him a fresh, unique perspective to help the local businesses recover from the protracted impacts of the COVID pandemic and revitalize economic activity throughout the township. “Having worked in sales for small, medium, and large private companies, Musella understands what’s important to any business. Therefore, he is committed to ensuring that every taxpayer-funded service and township employee is working as lean and efficient as possible.

Recently, Parsippany resident Rich Zawisha said “For a young man, I was quite impressed with his knowledge, maturity, and fresh perspective on many important issues that are clouding the future of our city. For our township to improve, we need intelligent, dedicated, and ambitious young people to help guide us as our current climate has seen much dilapidation, especially in the apartment and condominium complexes. Justin would make a great addition to the Parsippany Township Council.”

