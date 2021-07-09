Summer Concerts Return to Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — After a year of canceled and postponed events, The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills is pleased to announce the return of summer concerts at Veterans Park.

While there will only be two performances this year, the Township is excited to bring back this staple outdoor summer celebration at no charge to residents.

“This outdoor concert series brings us back to some normalcy,” said Joe Plescia, Superintendent of Parsippany’s Recreation Department. “It gets people back to the park and gets folks together with one another who they maybe haven’t seen in over a year in some cases. It’s just so important that people be reminded that they’re a part of this wonderful community.”

This Thursday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m, Parsippany welcomes Morris County favorites Street Hassle to Veterans Park, playing anything from classic rock to today’s hits, with a full horn section and an incredible live performance sure to get the audience up and dancing. These shows are sponsored by Provident Bank. “I know I’m not alone in thinking that this year’s Independence Day Concert and Fireworks was a long-overdue celebration that our town needed,” said Mayor Soriano. “I want our residents to be able to share in the joys of living here and to take pride in all of their ongoing efforts to keep themselves and their loved ones safe after a year and a half of uncertainty. We all knew this time would come, and it’s finally here.”

These shows will be presented at no expense to residents thanks to a sizeable donation from Provident Bank, a long-time supporter of the township’s outdoor concert series. “Provident has been involved for as long as I can remember,” said Plescia.

“We can’t thank them enough for their generous support over so many years, it’s really made a difference.” Concert-goers are encouraged to continue wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and washing their hands frequently, even if they have been vaccinated. Health officials across the country are still recommending with highly transmissible variants continuing to spread across the country that it’s on everyone to protect themselves even at outdoor festivities this summer.

“I think our township continues to show through the data that we’re exceeding expectations on responding to this pandemic,” said Mayor Soriano. “With vaccination rates hovering around 70% of eligible recipients, and with outbreaks of new cases continuing to remain low, Parsippany residents clearly take their health and safety seriously, and we all deserve to get back to enjoying life the way we’re accustomed.”

For more information on the summer concert series, please contact the Parsippany Recreation Department at Recreation@parsippany.net, or call (973) 263-7257.

