West Hanover Avenue will be Milled and Paved; Detours and Delays

PARSIPPANY — Starting Monday, July 12, West Hanover Avenue will be milled and paved on weekdays between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Detours will be posted and delays are expected. Please plan an alternate route.

When Milling and Paving the East Bound Lanes the detour will be as follows:

Westbound traffic will be reduced to one (1) lane and will travel in the right westbound lane.

Eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane via a cone taper starting near the Public Safety Training Academy as they travel toward the Koch Avenue/Ketch Road intersection.

Eastbound vehicles will be detoured at this intersection by turning left onto Koch Avenue

Vehicles will continue on Koch Avenue to the Old Dover Road intersection. Vehicles will then turn Right onto Old Dover Road.

Vehicles will continue on Old Dover Road to the Collins Road intersection where they will turn right on to Collins Road.

Vehicles will continue on Collins Road to the Stop Sign at Central Avenue. At that point, the vehicles will continue straight through the stop sign onto Central Avenue.

Vehicles will continue on Central Avenue to the Stiles Avenue Intersection where they will turn right onto Stiles Avenue and continue to the West Hanover Avenue intersection.

At this point, they will turn left onto West Hanover Avenue and ending the detour.

When Milling and Paving the West Bound Lanes the detour will be as follows:

Eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane via a cone taper starting near the Public Safety Training Academy as they travel toward the Koch Avenue/Ketch Road intersection.

Eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane and will travel in the right eastbound lane.

Westbound vehicles will be detoured at the intersection of Stiles Avenue/Burnham Road by turning right onto Stiles Avenue.

Vehicles will continue on Stiles Avenue to the Central Avenue Intersection where they will turn left onto Central Avenue.

Vehicles will continue on Central Avenue and bear right onto Collins Road.

Vehicles will continue on Collins Road to the Old Dover Road intersection. Vehicles will then turn left onto Old Dover Road.

Vehicles will continue on Old Dover Road to the Koch Avenue Intersection. Vehicles will then turn left onto Koch Avenue.

Vehicles will continue on Koch Ave to the West Hanover Avenue intersection.

At this point, they will turn right onto West Hanover Avenue and ending the detour.

