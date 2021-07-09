West Hanover Avenue will be Milled and Paved; Detours and Delays

PARSIPPANY — Starting Monday, July 12, West Hanover Avenue will be milled and paved on weekdays between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Detours will be posted and delays are expected. Please plan an alternate route.
When Milling and Paving the East Bound Lanes the detour will be as follows:
- Westbound traffic will be reduced to one (1) lane and will travel in the right westbound lane.
- Eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane via a cone taper starting near the Public Safety Training Academy as they travel toward the Koch Avenue/Ketch Road intersection.
- Eastbound vehicles will be detoured at this intersection by turning left onto Koch Avenue
- Vehicles will continue on Koch Avenue to the Old Dover Road intersection. Vehicles will then turn Right onto Old Dover Road.
- Vehicles will continue on Old Dover Road to the Collins Road intersection where they will turn right on to Collins Road.
- Vehicles will continue on Collins Road to the Stop Sign at Central Avenue. At that point, the vehicles will continue straight through the stop sign onto Central Avenue.
- Vehicles will continue on Central Avenue to the Stiles Avenue Intersection where they will turn right onto Stiles Avenue and continue to the West Hanover Avenue intersection.
- At this point, they will turn left onto West Hanover Avenue and ending the detour.
When Milling and Paving the West Bound Lanes the detour will be as follows:
- Eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane via a cone taper starting near the Public Safety Training Academy as they travel toward the Koch Avenue/Ketch Road intersection.
- Eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane and will travel in the right eastbound lane.
- Westbound vehicles will be detoured at the intersection of Stiles Avenue/Burnham Road by turning right onto Stiles Avenue.
- Vehicles will continue on Stiles Avenue to the Central Avenue Intersection where they will turn left onto Central Avenue.
- Vehicles will continue on Central Avenue and bear right onto Collins Road.
- Vehicles will continue on Collins Road to the Old Dover Road intersection. Vehicles will then turn left onto Old Dover Road.
- Vehicles will continue on Old Dover Road to the Koch Avenue Intersection. Vehicles will then turn left onto Koch Avenue.
- Vehicles will continue on Koch Ave to the West Hanover Avenue intersection.
- At this point, they will turn right onto West Hanover Avenue and ending the detour.