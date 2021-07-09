Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Welcomes New Member: Gary Martin

PARSIPPANY — Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany welcomed new member Gary Martin and its weekly meeting held at Fuddruckers.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany President Laura Wohland welcomed new member Gary Martin during its weekly meeting on Thursday, July 8 at Fuddruckers. Gary was sponsored by member Justin Musella.

Wohland said “Kiwanis is something so good that each of us loves to share it. What better way to show our love for our club and our community than to welcome a new member to our club? Today we’re very pleased to welcome Gary to our club. We welcome Gary to our global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.

Martin said “I am honored to become a Kiwanis member. Community service and giving back have always been the two most important things in my life. Joining Kiwanis will allow me to further expand upon the contributions I make in the Parsippany area. I have been volunteering during the many Food Distributions Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany sponsored. I look forward to all of the great programs and ideas this organization has planned for the betterment of our community in Parsippany.”

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany is one of the largest Kiwanis Club in the State of New Jersey with 69 members. New members are always welcome. (Click here for more information on Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany). Kiwanis members dedicate more than 6 million volunteer hours and invest more than $100 million in service projects that strengthen communities and serve children every year. Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany ensures that all children have the opportunity to lead healthy, successful lives. They believe that by helping one child, you help the world.

