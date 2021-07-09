Explore the Secret Nightlife of Bats

PARSIPPANY — Explore the secret nightlife of NJ bats! Rutgers Wildlife Conservation and Management Program will hold a walk and presentation to explore the secret nightlife of NJ bats!

This event will take place on Friday, July 16 starting at 7:30 p.m. (Rain date July 17).

Participants should expect about one mile of walking. Limited transport by 4WD is available with advance request. Space is limited to the first 40 respondents. RSVP AJAShotwell@gmail.com. Learn more: lisaplevin@gmail.com

The walk and presentation will be conducted by Rutgers Wildlife Conservation and Management Program and representatives from Wildlife Preserves, the Parsippany Green Team, the Parsippany Environmental Advisory Committee will participate.