Parsippany PAL Welcomes Pro Football Stars to Youth Skills Camp

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany PAL has partnered with AMPT Camps for the 1st Annual “Big Stars, Bright Lights” Football Skills Camp, featuring some of the biggest names in pro football. Come experience AMPT’s elite exclusive guest coaches, on July 13 and 14.

Campers will have the opportunity to train and work alongside today’s top professional athletes such as Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard, David Njoku, Trevor Williams, and other top stars. This is a unique opportunity for athletes to have a hands-on experience with several of the top players in the NFL.

The PAL is committed to providing the BEST youth experiences possible. Parsippany families can register with an exclusive 50% discount using the promo code “PAL50”. To register, go to www.amptcamps.com.