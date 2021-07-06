Gourmet Café Italian Restaurant Celebrates 14th Anniversary

PARSIPPANY — On Sunday, June 27 Chef Matthew Pierone celebrated the 14th Anniversary of the Gourmet Café Italian Restaurant. The Gourmet Café, located on Baldwin Road, has become one of the most popular go-to Italian restaurants in Parsippany, not only because of Chef Matt’s creative and innovative, and mouth-watering dishes, but because of the above and beyond sincere hospitality, warmth, and attentiveness of the staff, and of course Chef Matt. One visit to this cozy, comfortable, and classy restaurant, and most likely you will instantly feel at home and anxious to return.

As a way of saying “thank you” and express his gratitude to all his loyal and supportive customers and friends who offered their continued support and encouragement throughout this past year, the Chef hosted an Anniversary open house/cocktail party on Sunday, June 27, where assorted complimentary Hors D ’Oeuvres were served (Zucchini Roll-Ups, Eggplant Caponata, Bruschetta, Asiago Cheese and Olives, and for a sweet and decadent ending, Tiramisu) and, of course, a variety of vino was on hand to compliment the tasty treats.

It was a nice function, and in addition to those who attended, hundreds more sent their regards and congratulations through texts, emails, and social media. Chef Pierone stated, “I must thank all my wonderful customers for all the support, especially grateful for all of you who got us through this past year with your takeout and gift purchases. I always believed we would survive the pandemic and come out of it even stronger! With renewed appreciation and determination to continue to improve, we look forward to the coming years.” The chef went on to give a special shout-out to his staff of Armando, Cristina, and Cesar who stuck with him and who worked practically every day throughout the pandemic.

It should be noted that despite the hardships he had to endure for the past year, as did all small businesses, Chef Matt continued his support for others through his ongoing generosity supporting several local charities. Chef Matt and the Gourmet Café have truly proven to be an asset to the Township of Parsippany.

Congratulations to Chef Matt and the Gourmet Café for 14 outstanding years. Hope to see you on your 28th Anniversary!

