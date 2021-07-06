Representative Sherrill to Hold Telephone Town Hall on Pandemic Recovery

PARSIPPANY — Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) will hold a telephone town hall meeting on Wednesday, July 7 at 5:00 p.m, to discuss pandemic recovery efforts, including the American Rescue Plan, the upcoming infrastructure package, repealing the SALT cap, and other recovery-related topics. Rep. Sherrill will be joined by local economic, municipal, and medical experts who will help answer questions from residents.

Residents are invited to register to call in the telephone town hall at sherrill.house.gov/live. The town hall will also stream live at 5:00 p.m. directly on Representative Sherrill’s website. To submit a question ahead of the event, please click here.

DETAILS:



WHAT: Representative Sherrill Telephone Town Hall

WHEN: Wednesday, July 7, 2021

TIME: 5:00 p.m.

LOCATION: sherrill.house.gov/live