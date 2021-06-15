Two Parsippany Students Named Mayo Performing Arts Students of the Month

PARSIPPANY — Students from Parsippany, Mount Olive, and Randolph have been named as Mayo Performing Arts Center’s June 2021 Music Students of the Month – Outstanding Pianists.

The students will receive a certificate for their honor from MPAC and will be featured on the Music Student of the Month page on the MPAC website.

Typically, MSOM honorees are recognized onstage prior to an MPAC event. Due to restrictions from the pandemic, that is not possible, but MPAC believes it remains important to recognize the achievements of area music students now more than ever.

Students were nominated by their teachers and were chosen by the Theatre’s Education Department based on their commitment to and excellence in the performing arts. The Theatre will honor a group of students every month throughout the season and invites area teachers to nominate students for this honor.

The 2021 Music Student of the Month program is supported by The Walter F. and Alice Gorham Foundation, Inc.

June 2021 MPAC Music Students of the Month:

Jonathon Spirock – Grade 10 – Parsippany High School (Nominated by Gregory Dalakian)

Jonathan Spirock has been a dedicated member of the PHS Bands for the past 2 years. He is primarily a trombone player but learned the marching baritone for the PHS Marching Band before his freshman year and has done a really great job as both an individual player and a role model to his peers. He has continually improved on the trombone these past two years, amidst the challenges of the pandemic, and has excelled in both our Wind Ensemble and Jazz Ensemble. In addition to being a talented musician, Jonathan is reliable and always willing to help the program in any way.

Isobel Stroh – Grade 7 – Brooklawn Middle School, Parsippany (Nominated by Joseph Stella)

Isobel is a very fine French horn player from Brooklawn Middle School. Originally one of our strongest trumpet players, Isobel volunteered to help the balance within the band this year by agreeing to try something new: the French horn. Since her start, she has really done an outstanding job in learning this new instrument and has become a solid player who has tackled many difficult and exposed musical lines with ease. Aside from her musical talent, Isobel is also a very pleasant, polite and respectful student.

Comments

Comments