Acting Morris County Prosecutor and Chief of Detectives Hold Promotion Ceremony for Investigators

MORRIS COUNTY — Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker announce the promotion of several members of the investigative team within the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. The following members will be promoted and assigned as indicated:

Captain Robert M. McNally will be promoted to the rank of Deputy Chief of Investigations and will oversee the Investigative Division. A graduate of the West Point Command and Leadership Program and a United States Marine Corps veteran, Deputy Chief McNally began his law enforcement career in 1996 with the United States Customs Service. In 2003, he was hired by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office as a detective and was initially assigned to the Intelligence Unit and the Professional Standards Unit. In 2005, he was re-assigned to the Major Crimes Unit where he worked for approximately the next 12 years, being promoted to sergeant in 2011. After being promoted to lieutenant in 2013, he was transferred to the Specialized Crimes Division, where he oversaw the day-to-day operations of the Professional Standards Unit, Financial Crimes, Missing Persons, Juvenile and Domestic Violence Units. Promoted to captain in 2016, he most recently oversaw the Courts and Administrative Division, which encompasses the General Investigations Unit, the Pre-Trial Services Unit, and the Firearms/Training Unit.

Deputy Chief McNally has earned several recognitions during his law enforcement service, including being honored as “Detective of the Year” by the Morris County Detective’s Association in 2007 for his work on a homicide investigation, and his direct involvement in a federal, one million dollar currency seizure related to narcotics smuggling. He is also a Firearms Instructor, Hostage Crisis Negotiator, a former member of the Tactical Narcotics Team, and a bagpiper with the Morris County Police Pipes and Drums.

Lieutenant Steven M. Brylinski will be promoted to the rank of Captain and command the Tactical Division. Captain Brylinski began his law enforcement career with the Investigative Division of the Waterfront Commission of the New York Harbor in 2002, assigned to the Port Newark, New Jersey, field office. He joined the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office in 2005 as a detective assigned to the Professional Standards Unit, the Sex Crimes/ Child Endangerment Unit, the Arson/ Environmental Crimes function within the Major Crimes Unit, and in 2012, was reassigned to the Major Crimes Unit. While assigned to the Major Crimes Unit, Captain Brylinski has earned recognitions from the Morris County Detective’s Association and New Jersey Homicide Investigators Association. Promoted to the rank of sergeant, in 2015, he was transferred to the Sex Crimes/ Child Endangerment, as the unit sergeant, until being promoted to the rank of lieutenant and remaining with the Sex Crimes/ Child Endangerment Unit. In 2019, he was assigned as the lieutenant to supervise the Professional Standards Unit, the Arson/ Environmental Crimes Unit, and the Financial Crimes Unit. Captain Brylinski holds a Bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University and a Master’s degree from Seton Hall University.

Sergeant Mark L. Castellano will be promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and will continue to be assigned to the Firearms, Training, and Humane Law Enforcement units. Having begun his law enforcement career in 1999 with the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, Lieutenant Castellano joined the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office in 2002, being assigned to the Special Enforcement Unit. Promoted to detective supervisor in 2006, he was transferred to the Professional Standards Unit. While at this rank, he was assigned to the Intelligence Unit, Community Affairs Unit, Fugitive Unit, Juvenile/Missing Persons Unit, Special Enforcement Unit within the Special Operations Division, Training/Firearms Unit where he was the Training Coordinator and Supervising Firearms Instructor, and General Investigations Unit. In 2018, he was promoted to the rank of detective sergeant, where he assumed the responsibilities of Training Coordinator/Supervising Firearms Instructor, Chief Humane Law Enforcement Officer, Master Resiliency Trainer, and Master Implicit Bias Trainer.

Lieutenant Castellano has been a member of the Tactical Narcotics Team and the Rapid Deployment Team, and he is a Firearms Instructor, Police Training Commission Certified Instructor, Field Training Officer, Accreditation Manager, Defensive Tactics Instructor, North Region Master Resiliency Trainer, ASP Instructor. He has taught at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy for the last fifteen years.

Sergeant Michael J. Gomez will be promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and will be assigned to supervise the Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment and Megan’s Law units. A United States Army veteran, Lieutenant Gomez started his career in law enforcement as a patrol officer in Randolph Township. He joined the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office in 2013 and was assigned to the General Investigations Unit, and later the Juvenile/Missing Persons Unit, the Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit, and Major Crimes Unit. In 2016, Lieutenant Gomez was promoted to the rank of detective supervisor within the Major Crimes Unit. In 2018, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant within the Intelligence /Homeland Security and High Tech Crimes Units. In 2020, he was transferred back to the Major Crimes Unit in the role of sergeant.

Lieutenant Gomez holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice Administration and a Master’s Degree in Justice Administration and Public Service. He has been awarded multiple Life-Saving awards and other honors, including the Bronze Star Medal by then-Secretary of the Army John McHugh. Lieutenant Gomez still serves in the US Army Reserves and is currently assigned as a Special Agent within the Army’s Criminal Investigation Command.

Sergeant Joseph M. Soulias will be promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and will supervise the Professional Standards, Insurance Fraud/Financial Crimes, and Arson/Environmental Crimes units. Lieutenant Soulias began his law enforcement career in 1986 as a State Trooper with the New Jersey State Police. He was assigned to the Organized Crime Unit, the Official Corruption Unit, detective sergeant of the Missing Persons Unit, detective sergeant first class of the Document Fraud Squad, and the lieutenant of the Missing Persons Unit. In 2013, Lieutenant Soulias joined the Morris County Sheriff’s Office as a detective assigned to Cold Case Homicide Investigations. He joined the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office in 2015, being assigned to the General Investigations Unit and Financial Crimes Unit. In 2017, he was promoted to detective supervisor assigned to supervise the Financial Crimes, Insurance Fraud, Professional Standards and

Arson/Environmental Crimes Unit of the Specialized Crimes Division. He was promoted to detective sergeant in 2018 and assigned to supervise the Financial Crimes, Insurance Fraud, Professional Standards, and Arson/Environmental Crimes Unit of the Specialized Crimes Division.

Lieutenant Soulias holds a Bachelor’s degree from Trenton State College and a Master’s degree from Seton Hall University. He is also a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist and has been a member of the Morris County Crisis Negotiation Team since 2015.

Detective Supervisor Janine Buchalski will be promoted to the rank of Sergeant and will be assigned to supervise the Professional Standards, Insurance Fraud/Financial Crimes, and Arson/Environmental Crimes units. Sergeant Buchalski started with the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office as a victim advocate in 2004. In 2008, she was promoted to the rank of detective and during that time, assigned to the General Investigations, On-Call Missing Persons, Domestic Violence, and the Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Units. In 2012, she joined the Division of Criminal Justice, where she was assigned to the Government Corruption Bureau. In 2015, Sergeant Buchalski joined the New Jersey State Commission of Investigation as a special agent. She returned to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office in 2017 and was assigned to the Professional Standards Unit, where she was promoted to detective supervisor in 2020. She is the first female Morris County Prosecutor’s Office fire investigator.

Sergeant Buchalski has been recognized by the Morris County Detective’s Association and is a classroom, firearms, defensive tactics, and physical training instructor.

Detective Supervisor Sasha L. Gould will be promoted to the rank of Sergeant and will be assigned to supervise the Major Crimes Unit. Detective Supervisor Gould began her law enforcement career in 2009 with the New Jersey Transit Police Department, where she worked as a police officer, in both a uniform and plain-clothes capacity, and was assigned to a robbery and narcotics task force with the Newark Police Department. In 2013, she joined the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office as a detective. During her tenure with the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Sergeant Gould has been assigned to the Professional Standards Unit, Financial Crimes Unit, Bias Crimes Unit, Major Crimes Unit, and Intelligence/Homeland Security Units. Promoted to detective sergeant in 2019, she was assigned to the Major Crimes Unit, Missing Persons, Juvenile Unit, and Domestic Violence Unit.

Sergeant Gould holds a Bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University and has received commendations for her Morris County service.

Detective Supervisor Thomas M. Joiner will be promoted to the rank of Sergeant and will be assigned to supervise the Intelligence/Homeland Security units. Starting with the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office as an intern in 2009, Sergeant Joiner was hired as an analyst in 2010 and became an agent. In 2012, he was promoted to detective. Following graduation from the Basic Police Academy, Sergeant Joiner was assigned to the General Investigations Unit before being transferred to the Intelligence Unit, which integrated the Homeland Security Unit. In 2018, he was promoted to detective supervisor and assigned supervision of the Intelligence Unit, the Homeland Security Unit, and the High Tech Crimes Unit. In 2020, he supervised the new Morris County Auto Theft Task Force, created in conjunction with the Morris County Sheriff’s Office and the Morris County Police Chiefs Association.

Sergeant Joiner holds a Master’s degree from Northeastern University and is certified as an expert witness in Electronic Surveillance and Mobile Device Technology. He has served as president of the Morris County Detectives’ Association since 2016 and Quartermaster of the Morris County Rapid Deployment Team since 2015. He is also the County Terrorism Coordinator for Morris County and the Intelligence liaison with both the NJ OHSP and the NJ State Police.

Detective Jimmy W. Atoche will be promoted to the rank of Detective Supervisor and will assist in supervising the Special Enforcement Unit. A United States Army veteran, Detective Supervisor Atoche began his law enforcement career in 2014 with the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, responsible for courthouse security and the personal protection of Superior Court judges and their immediate families. In 2015, Detective Supervisor Atoche joined the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, where he was assigned to the General Investigations Unit and the Domestic Violence Unit before ultimately being assigned in 2016 to the Special Enforcement Unit. In 2019, Detective Supervisor Atoche was assigned to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Transnational Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Enforcement Task Force.

Detective Supervisor Atoche sits on the Board of Directors for the New Jersey Narcotic Enforcement Officers Association. He has received numerous individual and unit awards and commendations from the NJNEOA and the Special Enforcement Unit. While in Afghanistan, Detective Supervisor Atoche was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge.

Detective Stephen D. Carro will be promoted to the rank of Detective Supervisor and will continue to be assigned to the Fugitive Unit. Detective Supervisor Carro embarked on his law enforcement career in 1998 while working at the Juvenile Detention Center. In 1999, he was hired by the Morris County Sheriff’s Office where he worked in Protective Services, Warrants, was a Firearms Instructor, Defensive Tactics Instructor, and was sent on loan multiple times to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. He spent 14 years on the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team, where he was a point man and also a team leader. In 2013, Detective Supervisor Carro joined the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, where he served in the Homicide Task Force, Special Victims Unit, and Firearms Unit. In 2015, Detective Supervisor Carro returned to Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, where he has been assigned to the General Investigations Unit, Major Crimes Unit, Training Coordinator, Firearms Unit, Weapons Return Unit, and currently the Fugitive Unit. Detective Supervisor Carro has held numerous instructor positions and certifications, including being Police Training Commission Certified: MOI Instructor, Firearms Instructor, PT Instructor, and Defensive Tactics Instructor, as well as MEB and PR-24 Instructor.

Detective Luis D. Goncalves will be promoted to the rank of Detective Supervisor and will continue to be assigned to the Arson/Environmental Unit. Detective Supervisor Goncalves began his law enforcement career in 2006 as a police officer with the New York City Police Department, assigned to the 5th Precinct. In 2008, he became a police officer with the Madison Police Department, where he was appointed corporal within the Patrol Division. His duties included serving as a Field Training Officer, an Arson Investigator, a member of the Emergency Services Unit, a member of the Morris County Rapid Deployment Team, a firearms instructor, and was also a past president of the Patrolman Benevolent Association Local 92. He joined the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office in 2017 and was assigned to Pre-Trial Services Unit, General Investigations Unit, Insurance Fraud Unit, and Arson/Environmental Unit. He is also is a member of the Crisis Negotiation Team, a member of the Tactical Narcotics Team, a Firearms Instructor, and a trustee with the Patrolman Benevolent Association Local 327.

Detective Supervisor Goncalves attended college at the Bergen Community College, John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and is continuing his education with Excelsior College. He is a past volunteer firefighter with the North Arlington Fire Department and served on the executive board of the Portuguese American Police Association. He is a Certified Arson Investigator with the New Jersey Division of Fire Safety, a New Jersey Hazmat Technician, and an ATF-trained post-blast investigator. He has received various commendations and recognitions.

In addition to the promotions, Keith J. Franco was sworn in as a Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Detective and will be assigned to the Professional Standards Unit. Prior to joining the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Detective Franco served as a detective in the New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice, a member of the Organized Crime/Gangs Bureau and Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor. He has also held positions as a disability claims manager and project controller in the private sector. Detective Franco holds a Bachelor’s degree from the College of New Jersey, a Master’s degree from Stevens Institute of Technology, and has completed various professional training courses. Formal ceremonies were held on June 14 and June 15, 2021. Acting Prosecutor Carroll said, “We all know that law enforcement is a challenging career. These promotions elevate each promotee to a position of higher trust and sensitivity and reflect our confidence that they will meet and exceed the high standards demanded in professional policing today. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office is fortunate enough to have such dedicated and skilled law enforcement professionals, and am I proud to initiate these well-earned promotions to individuals who have demonstrated leadership and distinguished performance.”

