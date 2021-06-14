Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills Welcomes Two New Members

Betty Lagitch, Co-Chair for Membership, installed new members Susan Byrne and Connie Marchese on Monday, June 14 at the Bi-Annual Salad Supper held at Knoll Park by the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills.

Connie and Susan join an enthusiastic group of volunteers brought together in fellowship and service to promote projects that produce positive outcomes in the areas of education, culture, and civic betterment of the community

New members are always welcome to join the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills, established in 1954. Our club is one of over 200 clubs that make up the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs of GFWC.

NJSFWC is the largest volunteer women’s service organization in the state, providing opportunities for education, leadership training, and community service. For more information call Marilyn at 973-539-3703, e-mail the club at womansclubofpth@gmail.com, check us out on the web www.parsippanywomansclub.org .or follow the club on FACEBOOK, Twitter, and Instagram.

