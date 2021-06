PARSIPPANY — Matt Clarkin, Mayor Michael Soriano’s former Chief of Staff, was unanimously re-elected as Chairman of Parsippany Democratic Club.

“Thank you to everyone for unanimously supporting my re-election tonight. I’m proud to say that together, we’ve built an organization that matches our community’s drive, character, and diversity. Together, we’ll keep Parsippany moving forward,” said Clarkin.

Matt has served as Chairman for the past five years.