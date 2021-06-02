Rally in Support of Israel Planned for Sunday

PARSIPPANY — Interfaith community members from Morris County and beyond will gather at Smith Field in Parsippany at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 6 to express their support of Israel and to denounce the recent wave of antisemitism in the United States.

Sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest in partnership with participating synagogues, the event will feature clergy from various religious denominations as well as local and state government officials.

According to event coordinator Rabbi Inna Serebro-Litvak of Temple Shalom in Succasunna, the speakers will assemble “to express their support for Israel in lieu of the recent events of violence, the barrage of missiles sent to Israel from Gaza by Hamas, which also spiked rising antisemitism in the United States.”

In addition to various local synagogues, the interfaith community will be represented by Calvary Baptist Church of Morristown and Abundant Life Church of Whippany.

Speakers scheduled to appear include Senator Anthony M. Bucco, Rabbi Shalom Lubin, Rabbi Inna Serebro-Litvak, Rev. Herman Scott, Rabbi Moshe Rudin, Rebecca A Gold of the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest NJ, and others. Parsippany Mayor Michael Soriano will attend.

Rally sponsors include Temple Shalom, Succasunna; Adath Shalom, Parsippany; Mt. Freedom Jewish Center, Randolph; Morristown Jewish Center, Morristown; Temple B’Nai Or, Morristown; Congregation Shaya Ahavat Torah, Parsippany; Temple Beth Am, Parsippany; Pine Brook Jewish Center; Temple Hatikvah, Flanders; Gottesman RTW Academy, Randolph; Amir Hadar.

