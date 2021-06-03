Parsippany Primary Election Voter Information

PARSIPPANY — The Primary Election is on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Polling locations will open from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The Township of Parsippany Troy-Hills has 39 elections districts located within 18 polling locations. Please see the list below for all the polling locations throughout the Township. Sample Ballots were mailed out on June 2, 2021, and your polling location will be on the sample ballot along with your district number.
Click here to find your district number. Use this guide for polling locations. (Do not use the guide on the state website as locations changed for this election)
|District
|Location
|1, 4, 11, 13, 39
|Brooklawn Middle School
Girls Aux Gym Room
250 Beachwood Road
Parsippany, NJ 07054
|15, 16, 19
|Board of Education Bldg
Meeting Room
292 Parsippany
Parsippany, NJ 07054
|22, 23
|Central Middle School
Old Gym
1620 Route 46 West
Parsippany, NJ 07054
|32
|Community Center
Meeting Room B
1130 Knoll Road
Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034
|14, 17
|East Lake School
Gym
40 Eba Rd
Parsippany, NJ 07054
|2
|Fire House – Powder Mill
Squad Room
60 South Powder Mill Road
Morris Plains, NJ 07950
|3, 8, 18
|Intervale School
Gym
60 Pitt Road
Boonton, NJ 07005
|29
|Knollwood School
Gym
445 Knoll Road
Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034
|33, 34
|Lake Hiawatha Library
Lower Level Meeting Room
68 Nokomis Avenue
Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034
|30, 31, 38
|Lake Hiawatha School
Gym
1 Lincoln Avenue
Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034
|10, 12
|Lake Parsippany Fire House
Meeting Room – Rear Entrance
255 Halsey Rd
Parsippany, NJ 07054
|6, 7, 9, 37
|Littleton School
Gym
51 Brooklawn Drive
Morris Plains, NJ 07050
|5
|Mt. Tabor Firehouse – Simpson
Engine Room
0 Simpson Avenue
Mt. Tabor, NJ 07878
|21, 28
|Northvail School
Gym
10 Eileen Court
Parsippany, NJ 07054
|25, 35, 36
|Rockaway Meadow School
Gym
160 Edwards Road
Parsippany, NJ 07054
|26
|Rockaway Neck Fire House
Meeting Room
180 Old Bloomfield Avenue
Parsippany, NJ 07054
|20
|St. Ann’s Church
Hospitality Room
781 Smith Road
Parsippany, NJ 07054
|24, 27
|Troy Hills School
Gym
509 S Beverwyck Road
Parsippany, NJ 07054