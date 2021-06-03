Parsippany Primary Election Voter Information

PARSIPPANY — The Primary Election is on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Polling locations will open from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Township of Parsippany Troy-Hills has 39 elections districts located within 18 polling locations. Please see the list below for all the polling locations throughout the Township. Sample Ballots were mailed out on June 2, 2021, and your polling location will be on the sample ballot along with your district number.

Click here to find your district number. Use this guide for polling locations. (Do not use the guide on the state website as locations changed for this election)

District Location 1, 4, 11, 13, 39 Brooklawn Middle School

Girls Aux Gym Room

250 Beachwood Road

Parsippany, NJ 07054 15, 16, 19 Board of Education Bldg

Meeting Room

292 Parsippany

Parsippany, NJ 07054 22, 23 Central Middle School

Old Gym

1620 Route 46 West

Parsippany, NJ 07054 32 Community Center

Meeting Room B

1130 Knoll Road

Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034 14, 17 East Lake School

Gym

40 Eba Rd

Parsippany, NJ 07054 2 Fire House – Powder Mill

Squad Room

60 South Powder Mill Road

Morris Plains, NJ 07950 3, 8, 18 Intervale School

Gym

60 Pitt Road

Boonton, NJ 07005 29 Knollwood School

Gym

445 Knoll Road

Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034 33, 34 Lake Hiawatha Library

Lower Level Meeting Room

68 Nokomis Avenue

Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034 30, 31, 38 Lake Hiawatha School

Gym

1 Lincoln Avenue

Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034 10, 12 Lake Parsippany Fire House

Meeting Room – Rear Entrance

255 Halsey Rd

Parsippany, NJ 07054 6, 7, 9, 37 Littleton School

Gym

51 Brooklawn Drive

Morris Plains, NJ 07050 5 Mt. Tabor Firehouse – Simpson

Engine Room

0 Simpson Avenue

Mt. Tabor, NJ 07878 21, 28 Northvail School

Gym

10 Eileen Court

Parsippany, NJ 07054 25, 35, 36 Rockaway Meadow School

Gym

160 Edwards Road

Parsippany, NJ 07054 26 Rockaway Neck Fire House

Meeting Room

180 Old Bloomfield Avenue

Parsippany, NJ 07054 20 St. Ann’s Church

Hospitality Room

781 Smith Road

Parsippany, NJ 07054 24, 27 Troy Hills School

Gym

509 S Beverwyck Road

Parsippany, NJ 07054

