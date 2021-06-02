Support our Police Rally to be Held on Sunday

PARSIPPANY — A support our Police and Law Enforcement rally is going to be held on Sunday, June 6 at 11:00 a.m. in the Parking lot of 51 Gibraltar Drive.

The event is being led by Mr. Edward Mosberg, a Holocaust survivor and longtime Parsippany resident.

A preview to his address is listed below:

My name is Edward Mosberg, I am a Holocaust Survivor and a proud American Jew.

I am a witness to the hatred that the Nazis had against all the people that were not like them, whether they were black, white, brown, Gypsies or others. The Nazis murdered millions upon millions of people that were not like them and we in the United States should ensure that this never happens again against any race because all people are created equal by God and they have to be protected by our Police officers.

We are gathered here today to show gratitude and appreciation to our Law Enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day to protect all of us.

We must RE-fund the Police by showing them our appreciation and make sure to support them in any way we can.

Police officers come from all races colors and backgrounds and they are the backbone of a functioning society, if not for their selfless dedication there would be total anarchy in our streets.

The past couple of years have been particularly difficult as you faced unrest, a pandemic, and a lack of proper funding.

As it was recently POLICE WEEK, we bow our heads in remembrance of those officers that were tragically killed in the line of duty. We should never forget them and may their memories be eternally blessed.

I am honored to have spoken at a number of Police academies and will continue to do so for as long as I can, I am 95 years young.

In conclusion, may God bless you and your families for their sacrifice, and once more may God bless the officers killed in the line of duty, and may God bless the United States of America!

