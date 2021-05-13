Vaccination Center Now Inoculating 12- to 15-Year-Old Minors

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Regional COVID-19 Vaccination Center at the Rockaway Townsquare Mall began vaccinating children aged 12 and up this morning, under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) issued by the federal Food and Drug Administration allowing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for use on children younger than 16 years old.

While expanding the vaccine use, anyone under 18 years old will still be required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive the vaccine. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have only been approved for those 18 years and older.

Vaccinations at the Rockaway Township facility will be provided to any New Jersey resident, and walk-ups at the facility will be accepted from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. The hours of been extended today to 7:45 p.m. for walk-ups.

Starting this weekend, the Center will be closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Appointments also are available and offer a wider range of hours.

Click here to schedule an appointment.

If you or someone you know are homebound and needs a vaccination, you can contact the Morris County Homebound COVID-19 Vaccination Program at (973) 326-7828.