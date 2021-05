PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany High School music department is proud to present the return of Live Music and will be performing a “Spring Concert Showcase” on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. at the PHS Turf Field, 309 Baldwin Road.

Performances by: Winter Guard, Jazz Band, Wind Ensemble & Concert Band, Choir & Concert Choir, Chamber Choir, Women’s Ensemble, Men’s/Lower Vice Ensemble, and special guests, the PHS Marching Band!!

Rain date Monday, May 24.

