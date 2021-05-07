Kiwanis Club Plans Free Food Distribution

PARSIPPANY — Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany will be holding a free food distribution on Saturday, May 15.

The goal of the effort, taking place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Parsippany PAL Youth Center, 33 Baldwin Road, is to help relieve “the financial strain put on families during this pandemic,” said Laura Wohland, Club President.

They will be distributing over 100 boxes containing up to 45 pounds of canned food, fresh produce, and groceries. Kiwanis Club will be purchasing 40,000 pounds of food to be distributed throughout the area. Kiwanis Club raises funds to purchase the food.

“Our food distribution for the needy is focused on sustaining good nutrition, health, and -most of all – human dignity by providing a means for the individual to meet their full potential and to silence the pain hunger brings,” said New Jersey Kiwanis District 9 Lt. Gov. Frank Cahill.

At the food give-away, recipients will stay in their cars. “Drive up, and we will put the food right in the vehicle,” said Wohland, noting that all recipients will be required to register in advance to make sure we have a sufficient supply of food. Register at www.kiwanishelps.org.

Other area Kiwanis Clubs will also join in on the food distribution. Other locations include Roxbury, Rockaway, Dover, Boonton, Jefferson, South Orange, Maplewood, and Bridgewater.

“This process helps ensure the continued health and safety of our volunteers and makes the entire process efficient and effective during the distribution of food.”

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany is made up of volunteers and does not have a paid staff. The members “are committed to providing an efficient and effective system for distributing food to alleviate hunger in our community, one family at a time,” said Cahill

The organization wants “to ensure that all children have the opportunity to lead healthy, successful lives,” Wohland said its members “believe that by helping one child,” you help the world.

For more information on Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, click here.

