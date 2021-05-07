Parsippany Town Hall, Municipal Buildings Reopening to the Public

PARSIPPANY — Town hall announced that it will reopen its doors to the public on Monday, Monday, May 24 for regular business. Town Hall and all municipal buildings will be available to residents for in-person business beginning that same day. All visitors must continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing, avoid crowding in the hallways, and wash hands whenever possible.

This announcement comes as a response to the State of New Jersey’s announcement of the removal of gathering percentage limits for indoor business, outdoor business, and places of worship.

According to the Morris County Office of Emergency Management, any business, whether indoors or outdoors, that is subject to a percentage capacity limitation will instead be guided by the rule regarding six feet of distance between persons or groups of persons.

“I’m happy to welcome residents back to our buildings,” said Mayor Michael Soriano. “It’s been a long time coming. We’re 14 months into this pandemic, so we all know the drill. With the help of our residents continuing to be safe and smart, this is a major step in getting our township, our business, and our community back to normal.”

Previously, Town Hall and other municipal buildings were closed to the public, and only open to those with appointments. This will no longer be the case, and residents can access these buildings provided that residents continue to wear masks and practice social distancing while on the premises.

Town Hall is located at 1001 Parsippany Boulevard in Parsippany. For more information, please contact the Mayor’s Action Center at (973) 263-7262.

