Sewa North Jersey Helps Clean Jersey City Reservoir

PARSIPPANY — A group of more than two hundred Sewa International North Jersey chapter volunteers and their families cleaned up the Jersey City Reservoir to commemorate Earth Day.

In conjunction with the town of Parsippany, volunteers met at Parsippany PAL, busing their way to the reservoir to clean, beautify and protect it. The event began at 9:30 a.m., continuing until 1:00 p.m. as volunteers cleared debris and trash, making the water supply safer.

“When Parsippany called on us to clean up the reservoir, we were more than happy to help. It was great to see so many people who care about our planet come together to make this place cleaner, safer,” said Sewa North Jersey Chapter Coordinator, Rashmita Shanbag.

Among the volunteers were high school students from Sewa North Jersey’s LEAD program, an internship that trains students in community engagement, promoting volunteerism and environmentalism. “It is a privilege to give back to our community and make a difference,” said Sewa’s Director of Projects and Programs Prem Pusuloori.

Sewa is committed to supporting activities that strengthen the conservation and protection of natural resources, sustainability, and foster harmony between communities and the environment.

