Walk-Ins Allowed at Morris County COVID-19 Vaccine Mega Site

MORRIS COUNTY — All six vaccine mega-sites are open for walk-in vaccinations. Residents, 16 and up can come to the mega-sites between select times.

Locations of the mega-sites are:

Morris County Megasite (Rockaway Townsquare, 301 Mt. Hope Avenue, Rockaway): 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon

Atlantic County Megasite (Atlantic City Convention Center, 1 Convention Boulevard, Atlantic City): 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Bergen County Megasite (Racetrack at Meadowlands, 1 Racetrack Drive, East Rutherford): 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon

Burlington County Megasite (Moorestown Mall, 400 NJ-38, Moorestown): 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Gloucester County Megasite (Rowan College of South Jersey, 1400 Tanyard Road, Sewell): 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon and 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Middlesex County Megasite (New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center, 97 Sunfield Avenue, Edison): 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon

Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Pre-registration via the Atlantic Health site remains the preferred method by clicking here.

