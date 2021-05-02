Parsippany to Hold Public Hearing for Green Acres Program Application

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will hold a public hearing next month concerning its application to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Green Acres Program, for a proposed minor diversion of parkland owned by the Township.

This application is subject to NJDEP Commissioner and State House Commission approval and is available for review at the Municipal Clerk’s office, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard, by calling the Township Clerk at (973) 263-4358 or the Township website by clicking here, at the Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library, 449 Halsey Road, and at the NJDEP Green Acres Program offices (address below).

The public hearing will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., to be hosted via a virtual meeting platform. Due to the State of Emergency and Public Health Emergency declared by Governor Murphy, and in an effort to prevent further spread of COVID-19 and to protect the health and safety of Township residents, this meeting is being held by electronic remote access via WebEx Meeting (https://bit.ly/3ugbh1T, entering First Name/Last Name/E-mail Address when prompted) or via the conference line (844-621-3956, PIN: 631180).

All interested parties are invited to attend and participate in the public hearing. In addition to oral comments presented during the hearing, written comments may be submitted to the agencies listed below. All written comments must be received within two weeks following the hearing, by Thursday, May 27, 2021.

The proposed parkland diversion would involve the construction of a 0.164-acre portion of Block 736, Lot 9.01 on the official tax map of the Township, by the Township’s water department of a replacement well, pump house, and access drive in support of the Township’s drinking water system. In accordance with N.J.A.C. 7:36-26.5(a)1, as compensation for the proposed minor diversion, the Township proposes to remit $19,311.22 to Green Acres for deposit into the Garden State Preservation Trust Fund.

This application also requires a minor diversion from the Morris County Board of County Commissioners. The proposed minor diversion of a 0.164-acre portion of Block 736, Lot 9.01 forms part of the open space lands preserved, in part, with funding assistance from the Morris County Open Space, Farmland, Floodplain Protection, and Historic Preservation Trust Fund as part of the Smith Road Sheep Farm (Block 736, Lots 9.01 and 9.02) in 2005. Compensation for the proposed minor diversion will be determined in accordance with the Morris County Open Space, Farmland, Floodplain Protection, and Historic Preservation Trust Fund Rules.

All written comments should be submitted to the Township of Parsippany Troy Hills Water Department, with a copy to the NJDEP Green Acres Program and Morris County, at the following addresses:

Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills

Water Department

1001 Parsippany Boulevard

Parsippany, NJ 07054

Attention: John Wieworka

JWieworka@Parsippany.net

NJ Department of Environmental Protection

Green Acres Program

Bureau of Legal Services and Stewardship

Mail Code 501-01

P.O. Box 420

Trenton, NJ 08625-0420

Attention: Morris County Steward

Adam.Taylor@dep.nj.gov

County of Morris

Office of Planning & Preservation

P.O. Box 900

Morristown, NJ 07963-0900

Attention: Joseph Barilla, PP/AICP

jbarilla@co.morris.nj.us

Due to remote working arrangements during the current state of a public health emergency, e-mail comments are preferred.

