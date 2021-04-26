Boys and Girls Invited to Cub Scout Fun Festival

PARSIPPANY — All Parsippany boys and girls who are entering grades K-5 in September are invited to a Cub Scout Fun Festival on Saturday, May 1, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the grounds of St. Ann Church, 781 Smith Road.

This is a free event. Activities are expected to include: model campsite, backyard bass, archery, bb, balloon popping, stomp rockets, corn hole, and pinewood derby cars.

Parents will receive information on the Cub Scout pack in their area and be invited to join. We will be following all social distancing regulations in effect on that date. Please wear your mask.

Please let us know you are coming by registering here.

For info, contact Al.Thomas@Scouting.org; (973) 765-9322 x229.

