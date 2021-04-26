ROI-NJ Recognizes Marketsmith CEO Monica C. Smith as One of N.J.’s Top 50 Women in Business

HANOVER — Marketsmith Inc., the largest independent, full-service marketing agency in New Jersey, announced that its Founder and CEO, Monica C. Smith, has been named one of the “Top 50 Women in Business” (2021) by ROI-NJ.

It has been an impressive year of growth for Marketsmith, one of the fastest-growing women-owned firms in the state. The company has built its reputation and business on its patented analytics software, MarketsmithIQ™, and human ingenuity, giving the agency and its clients the data and analytics to inform the decision-making process.

Some of the firm’s prominent New Jersey clients include The New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance – Get Covered N.J., New Jersey’s Official Healthcare Insurance Marketplace, NJ Lottery, PSE&G NJ, and the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities Clean Energy Program.

“I am honored to be named an ‘ROI Influencer’ for the publication’s ‘Women in Business List,’ which features a group that I am proud to be a part of,” said Smith. “This accolade reflects the hard work and determination of our team and the incredible results we’ve been able to generate for our clients across a number of industries – from energy/utility companies and consumer brands to government agencies.”

Marketsmith uses data to optimize brand communication and deliver greater return on investment (ROI) launching products that grow brands from challenger to champions. Its campaigns rely on MarketsmithIQ’s patented algorithms, which can predict outcomes with 94% accuracy.*

Smith founded Marketsmith in 1999, on the idea that technology and humanity are inextricably linked when it comes to creating successful consumer-centric marketing. She has driven Marketsmith to become one of the largest woman-owned and operated independent media and marketing agencies in the country. She is considered one of the strongest active CEOs in media today – especially in omnichannel media strategy driving retail success.

“Monica is a woman who lifts the people around her, constantly inspiring and challenging each team member to reach their potential and navigate through complex landscapes to deliver for our clients,” said Carina Pologruto, Chief Innovation Officer at Marketsmith. “In 15 years of working together, there has not been a day where she has not made me smarter. It’s truly an honor to work beside her and continue to see her brilliance, tenacity, and heart make our team, community, and state better than they were the day before.”

Amid challenging economic setbacks due to COVID-19, Marketsmith introduced several new services to accommodate work-from-home (WFH) setups – including remote-produced digital video solutions, turnkey direct-response TV campaigns, and other creative services.

Similarly, according to Smith, her leadership style adapted upon the outbreak of the pandemic – focusing more on balancing and managing the demands of her staff’s professional and personal lives. The Marketsmith CEO introduced more agility in the firm’s day-to-day operations – an approach that drove continued professional growth and the hiring of 13 new staffers in the past 12 months.

Smith added: “Marketsmith’s campaigns create the ability to see around corners and provide total prescriptive solutions for the ‘modern human experience.’ We are powered by world-class data science, unmatched talent, and effective, patented offerings.”

Marketsmith’s client roster continues to grow, as the company is working with energy and utility entities throughout the region and country, plus prominent companies like Lovesac, SharkNinja, and Brother International, among others.

Smith holds several industry patents and was also named to ROI-NJ’s Power Technology List in 2021.

For more information about Marketsmith’s campaign management and award-winning solutions click here.

Marketsmith Inc. is one of the largest independent, woman-owned agencies of its kind and is among the nation’s fastest-growing integrated marketing agencies. Headquartered just miles from New York City for over 20 years, the full-service firm offers marketing, media, creative, and data solutions. Marketsmith Inc.’s approach is consultative and collaborative for all of its clients’ needs – these include some of the finest companies and public entities in the Tri-State Area, along with national consumer goods corporations. Marketsmith Inc. has built its reputation and business on its patented analytics software and human ingenuity, giving the agency and its clients the data and analytics to inform every decision from strategy to media to creative. LGBT- and WBENC-certified, the firm “makes challenger brands champions.”

Comments

Comments