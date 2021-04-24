Morris County Acting Prosecutor Swears in New and Rejoined Staff

MORRIS COUNTY — Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker announce the hiring of Richard Calo as Detective and Dan Haber to rejoin the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office as Prosecutor’s Agent.

On Monday, April 19, 2021, Acting Prosecutor Carroll and Chief Kimker held a ceremony for the incoming Morris County Prosecutor’s Office staff members.

Detective Calo has been assigned to the General Investigations Unit within the Courts and Administration Division.

During his law enforcement career, Detective Calo has served as a state corrections officer for the New Jersey Department of Corrections, police officer and task force officer on loan to the Firearms Interdiction Team for the Newark Police Department, and security officer for the Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission. Having graduated from the United States Air Force and Naval Construction Battalion Center, he holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Thomas Edison State University.

Prosecutor’s Agent Haber has been assigned to the Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit with the Tactical Division.

A former Detective Sergeant, Prosecutor’s Agent Haber served the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office for 16 years in such capacities as the Specialized Crimes Unit – Financial Crimes/Internal Affairs, Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit, Major Crimes/Homicide Unit, Fugitive Unit, Missing Persons/Juvenile Unit, and Trial Unit. Prosecutor’s Agent Haber completed several professional development courses and holds various certifications, and has attended three law enforcement academies. He holds a Master of Science degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University and a Bachelor of Arts from William Paterson University.

