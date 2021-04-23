New Jersey Right to Life PAC Endorses BettyLou DeCroce for Re-Election

PARSIPPANY — The New Jersey Right to Life (NJRTL) PAC announced today that they are endorsing State Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce for re-election in the 26th Legislative District, calling her one of the strongest pro-life leaders in Trenton for nearly a decade. Assemblywoman DeCroce has been a leading voice in the pro-life fight by:

• Opposing the so-called “Reproductive Freedom Act”, which would eliminate prosecution for infanticide, perhaps the most radical and grotesque pro-abortion bill ever

• Co-Sponsoring the “Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act”, which prohibits abortion after 20 weeks, a time at which medical studies have shown that unborn babies feel pain

• Pushing back against a radical decision by the Board of Medical Examiners to repeal rules that only allow doctors to perform abortions in hospitals or surgery centers

• Spearheaded, as a prime sponsor, the “Born Alive Survivor’s Act” to protect newborn babies who defy the odds and survive an attempted abortion.

• Backs the “Human Trafficking & Child Exploitation Prevention Act” to fight the scourge of the illegal, underground sex trade targeting young children all across the world

“Assemblywoman DeCroce has been a steadfast defender of the unborn and is one of the strongest pro-life voices in our state,” said Tasy, NJRTL PAC Executive Director. “BettyLou isn’t afraid of a fight and she never compromises her values. I urge all pro-life voters to return her to the State Assembly this year.” “As a mother, and a grandmother, I know firsthand that every life is precious and every baby is a gift from God,” said DeCroce. “The radical, pro-abortion movement sweeping the country – and being led by Governor Murphy and the radical liberals in Trenton – is out of control. Now, more than ever, we need people willing to stand up and stop this madness. I am proud to call myself pro-life and honored to have earned this endorsement.”

