Letter to the Editor: I support Cori Herbig for Township Council

Dear Editor:

I have had the pleasure of being neighbors with Cori Herbig for many years, and I am happy to consider her a friend as well. I support her campaign for Parsippany Township Council.

Cori has dedicated her life to making the world a better place. From keeping families safe from illegal evictions to over a decade fighting animal cruelty at the ASPCA, to protecting our children from gun violence, Cori has always worked to support the world around her. In her current role as the US States Public Policy Director at Mars, she is working to make the planet more sustainable.

I have lived in Parsippany for many years now, choosing this town to raise my family in, and I believe Cori is one of the most qualified individuals to serve on the Town Council. She understands that helping people comes before politics and will always do the right thing, no matter what. Cori is always open to new ideas and will work with the mayor and the rest of the council to address the issue that affects our town. As a mother of two school-age children, I have complete confidence that Cori will do whatever she can to keep Parsippany the best town for my children, as well as every single resident who lives here.

Let’s make the right choice and pick Cori Herbig for Town Council!

Bernadette Berdetta

Comments

Comments