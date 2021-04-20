Help the Munoz Family with Medical Expenses

PARSIPPANY — Louis Yuliano, Chief of Parsippany Rescue and Recovery, is organizing a GoFundMe to help with unexpected medical and funeral costs of Franco Munoz.

Franco was a hard worker, whose family came to this country from Chile for a better life and to live the American dream.

He was a true family man and would help anyone in need; no questions asked.

He was a dedicated servant, volunteering with Parsippany Rescue and Recovery for twenty years. He helped so many, and now, he needs our help.

Click here to make a donation.

Comments

Comments