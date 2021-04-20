Rainbow Lakes Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

PARSIPPANY — The Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company (Parsippany Fire District Two), in partnership with the Veteran’s of Rainbow Lakes, is pleased to announce that the annual Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony will return on Saturday, May 29.
The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Rainbow Lakes Firehouse, 1 Rainbow Trail, and end at the Rainbow Lakes ball field off Oakdale Road where a memorial service honoring America’s fallen will be held.
Mark your calendar and attend this time-honored event that has been around in Rainbow for several decades.
The parade and the service will go from 10:30 a.m. to roughly 11:45 a.m. The parade and memorial service will follow all current federal, state, and local guidelines regarding COVID-19.
All spectators in attendance are asked to please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 safety concerns, there will be no open house barbecue following the memorial ceremony.
The members of the Rainbow Lakes Fire Company and the Veterans of Rainbow Lakes would look forward to seeing you again, in person, on May 29!