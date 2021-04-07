Parsippany-Troy Hills Awarded $20,000 Recreational Grant for Residents with Disabilities

PARSIPPANY – Governor Phil Murphy and the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs announced this week that a grant of $20,000 will be awarded to the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills to provide greater access to recreational activities for residents with disabilities.

The Recreation Opportunities for Individuals with Disabilities (ROID) grant provides funding for governmental entities to develop or expand recreational programs for individuals with disabilities within their communities.

“Continuing to expand our Township’s recreation facilities to serve all residents – including those with disabilities – remains an important mission for our parks and recreation department,” said Mayor Michael Soriano. “The receipt of this grant furthers equal access for everyone.”

Parsippany is home to 32 parks and recreation areas and several recreation organizations. This grant money will assist in ongoing development efforts to create inclusive activities, including afterschool, evening, and weekend sports and recreation.

“We’ve been awarded this grant for a couple of years now, which we use to run Games with Friends, one of the most influential programs we offer,” said Sam Yodice, Executive Director of the Parsippany Police Athletic League. “It invites youth with special needs to take part in different socialization exercises to build comfort and confidence.”

Created in 1978, the ROID program ensures necessary accommodations are made for full inclusion for individuals with disabilities participating in municipal and county recreation programs. The grants also help local governments in meeting Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. Each grant requires a 20 percent cash match.

“During COVID so many programs like this were shut down,” said Yodice. “This grant will allow us to bring the program back and help these children and young adults. It’s been a real pleasure to watch the program grow over the years.”

For more information about the ROID Grant click here.

For more information on the Parsippany PAL’s Games with Friends Program click here.

Comments

Comments