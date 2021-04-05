Governor Murphy Announces New COVID-19 Travel Guidelines

MORRIS COUNTY — Governor Phil Murphy and the New Jersey Department of Health issued new COVID-19 travel guidance. The restrictions follow updated travel recommendations released by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) earlier this month.

“While the pandemic is not over, our vaccination program and updated CDC guidance have made it possible for vaccinated individuals to resume travel without quarantine,” said Governor Murphy. “New Jersey residents should still exercise caution in traveling and follow all public health rules and regulations as the end of the pandemic comes into view.”

“With the protection of COVID-19 vaccines, many New Jerseyans are eager to enjoy trips to visit families and friends they have missed over the past year,” said New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. “While traveling, individuals should continue to take COVID-19 precautions–wearing a mask, avoiding crowds, physically distancing, and washing hands frequently.”

Given the increased risk of spreading COVID-19 for both residents who travel outside the state and for visitors into the state, New Jersey continues to strongly discourage unvaccinated individuals from engaging in non-essential interstate travel at this time. CDC recommends travel be deferred until individuals are fully vaccinated. An individual is considered fully vaccinated two weeks or more after receipt of the second dose in a two-dose series or two weeks or more after receipt of a single-dose vaccine.

People who are fully vaccinated with an FDA-authorized vaccine and persons who clinically recovered from COVID-19 in the past three months who are traveling domestically within the United States do not need to be tested for COVID-19 before or after travel to New Jersey and do not need to self-quarantine upon return.

The CDC still recommends that fully vaccinated persons arriving in the United States from abroad be tested for COVID-19 three to five days after return.

Unvaccinated travelers and residents returning from any U.S. state or territory beyond the immediate region (New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Delaware) should self-quarantine at their home, hotel, or other temporary lodgings following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations for unvaccinated people.

Summary of Travel Recommendations

All Travelers:

International travel: negative test result or documentation of recovery required by the CDC to enter the United States following air travel

Self-monitor for symptoms during and after travel and self-isolate if symptoms develop

Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when in public

Avoid crowds and stay at least six feet from others

Wash hands often or use hand sanitizer

Fully Vaccinated Travelers:

Get tested three to five days after returning to the United States from international travel, but no quarantine following travel or test before travel (unless required by the destination) needed

For domestic travel, no quarantine or test before or after travel needed

Travelers who Clinically Recovered from COVID-19 in past three months:

No quarantine or pre- or post-travel test needed

Unvaccinated Travelers:

Defer travel until fully vaccinated

Before travel, get tested for COVID-19 with a viral test one to three days before the trip

Get tested three to five days after travel

Stay home and self-quarantine for a full seven days after travel, even if the post-travel test is negative. If not tested after travel, stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel.

CDC Travel Recommendations

CDC Domestic Travel during COVID-19: Click here

International Travel during COVID-19: Click here

The Department of Health’s updated travel guidance can be viewed at the following link:

Click here

Comments

Comments