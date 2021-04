PARSIPPANY — Rockaway Neck Volunteer Ambulance is looking for new members.

Please help them to help you. Are you tired of being stuck at home? Are you looking to make new friends? Interested in helping others?

Rockaway Neck Volunteer Ambulance needs your help. Visit them any evening at 6:00 p.m.

Their building is located next to Foodtown at 25 Crescent Drive.

If you have any questions email newmembers@RNFAS.org.

