Murphy Signs Executive Order Allowing Outdoor Interstate Youth Sports Competitions

MORRIS COUNTY — Governor Phil Murphy signed Executive Order 232, which will rescind the current prohibition on outdoor interstate youth competitions, effective 6:00 a.m. on Friday, March 19.

“As the weather begins to warm up and with outdoor sports, seasons looking to begin, I am pleased that we are able to take this step,” said Governor Murphy. “This has been a challenging year, and I am excited to know that our young athletes will soon be competing out on the field.”

Attendees at outdoor sports competitions will be limited to players, coaches, and officials, and up to two parents or guardians per participating athlete. No additional spectators or attendees will be allowed.

All persons in attendance at youth sports competitions must follow all health and safety protocols for sports activities, which require attendees to wear masks and social distance, and athletes to wear masks when not engaged in activity.

The prohibition on indoor sports competitions remains in effect.

Click here to download a copy of Executive Order #232.

