Breda’s Pizza and Grill Delivers Food to Seniors During COVID-19

PARSIPPANY — When COVID-19 pandemic started in early 2020, the owners of Breda’s Pizza & Grill felt that there could be Senior Citizens and others that are impacted by the shutdown of services.

They reached out to the Parsippany Department of Health and Human Services who supplied a list of people with special needs.

Since March 2020, the restaurant with the help of volunteers has delivered over 6,000 meals to the local community with all costs borne by the owner Veronique Breda.

Breda’s Pizza and Grill is located at 59 North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034. They can be reached by calling (973) 331-9911.

For more information visit their website by clicking here. To donate through GoFundMe, click here.

18-year-old Nick Sherry made a video for Dave Portnoy and The Barstool fund to evaluate Breda’s Pizza in Parsippany NJ for the Barstool Fund to receive funding in helping this small business stay afloat.

Comments

Comments