Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Celebrates Arrival of Morris Golf Shop in Parsippany-Troy Hills

By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, accompanied by Senator Anthony Bucco, Morris County Commissioner Tayfun Selen, Parsippany-Troy Hills Deputy Chief Brian Dowd, Councilman Matt McGrath, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Rob Peluso, Former Council President Mike dePierro, welcomed Morris Golf Shop to Lake Hiawatha with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, February 22nd.

Owner Phil Marshall and his wife Jill were also present. The Morris Golf Shop boasts a state-of-the-art golf simulator and offers a wide selection of golf equipment. “I extend my best wishes for your success,” remarked the Mayor. “Your shop is a delightful addition to downtown Lake Hiawatha!”

Cahill presented a plaque welcoming Morris Golf to Parsippany. He said “Morris Golf Shop provides customers with a unique and personalized fitting experience that sets them apart from larger golf stores. Their comprehensive selection includes top-quality golf equipment, such as clubs, balls, and accessories from leading brands, catering to golfers of all skill levels. Thank you for being a part of our community! #PRIDEINPARSIPPANY.”

Morris Golf Shop is located at 96 North Beverwyck Road.

Frank Cahill, Chairman Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development presents Phil Marshall with a plaque welcoming Morris Golf Shop to Parsippany.
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
