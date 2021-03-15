Cycling to Help Find a Cure for Type 1 Diabetes

PARSIPPANY — Once again, Lake Hiawatha resident Brian Donlin is helping to find a cure for Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) through a fundraising effort for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). Every year, hundreds of cyclists gather in different cities to ride in support of JDRF Research. Some are kids and adults with T1D, and some are the friends and family that support them. Sadly, last year’s events were canceled due to pandemic restrictions, but that didn’t stop Brian from surpassing his goal!

This year, he will be safety training for the 100-mile (century) ride at the Ramapo Rally in August later this year. Even if this event is canceled this year, he has plenty of options as a backup so he doesn’t miss out on his 100-mile challenge. Be on the lookout around the Lake Hiawatha and Montville areas for him!

Brian has known many people in his life that live with T1D, but it really hit home when the diagnosis came to his nephew Zach. Zach was diagnosed with T1D as he entered Kindergarten not long ago. It was initially extremely hard on him and his family, but through support and the research done through the JDRF, his life has been made just a little bit easier. Now 10, he has become accustomed to a life many of us would never understand. But leveraging current and new technologies along with advances in medicine, Zach just may be one of the first few to see T1D disappear altogether.

You can follow Brian’s progress on his personal site by clicking here.

You can also donate directly through his JDRF page by clicking here, or through his Facebook fundraiser. For more information on Brian or his fundraiser, please email him directly backyardcyclist@gmail.com.

The JDRF has been leading the fight against type 1 diabetes (T1D) by funding research, advocating for policies that accelerate access to new therapies, and providing a support network for millions of people around the world impacted by T1D. Every dollar donated goes directly to the JDRF to help everyone with T1D live healthier and longer, until this disease no longer exists.

Every mile pedaled is a mile closer to a cure. We can’t make it to the finish line without you!

Comments

Comments