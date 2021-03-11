Mayor Michael Soriano and Chief Andrew Miller Demand Parental Notification Rights Be Restored for Underage Cannabis and Alcohol Possession

PARSIPPANY – Mayor Michael Soriano addressed New Jersey’s new marijuana laws today, criticizing language that will make it a criminal offense for police to notify parents of a minor’s use or possession of cannabis or alcohol in a first offense.

Mayor Soriano demanded that the law restore parental notification rights so that parents have the opportunity to address the behavior, and influence decision-making by their children in a positive way.

“Parents need to be involved in our community’s public safety process,” said Mayor Soriano. “I do not support removing the parents’ right to know. As a parent myself we should be given the opportunity to correct the behavior and keep our kids safe. I am in support of legislation to restore parental notification of first underage marijuana and alcohol offenses.”

In November 2020, a referendum on the general election ballot amending the Constitution to legalize a controlled form of marijuana called “cannabis” was approved by a nearly 2-1 vote. On February 22, 2021, Governor Murphy signed three bills into law: A21 which makes “regulated cannabis” legal, A1897 which decriminalizes marijuana possession, and S3454 which outlines rules and penalties for those under 21 caught with illegal substances.

“We value our partnership with parents, the school district, and the town in general in raising and keeping our children safe,” said Police Chief Andrew Miller. “We’ve got SROs working full-time in our schools and officers throughout our community working to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of our kids.”

