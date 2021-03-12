Fatal Accident Involving Pedestrian on Route 46

PARSIPPANY – Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department Chief Andrew Miller confirm the investigation into a fatal accident involving a pedestrian on Wednesday, March 10 on Route 46 near Holiday Inn.

On March 10, 2021 at approximately 7:36 p.m., Parsippany-Troy Hills Police responded to the area of 690 Route 46 West on a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a motor vehicle. First responders located a male in the roadway, who was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene. The operator of the vehicle involved was not injured. It was determined that the deceased male had been attempting to cross Route 46 while not in a designated crosswalk. The identities of these individuals will not be released at this time.

Members of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigations Unit, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit participated in the investigation. While the crash investigation remains ongoing, no criminal activity is suspected at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200.

