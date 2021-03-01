Auto Theft Task Force Arrests Suspect in Auto Burglary Spree

BOONTON TOWNSHIP — Morris County Acting Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Morris County Chief of Detectives Chris Kimker, Boonton Township Police Chief Michael Danyo, Chester Police Chief Thomas Williver, Kinnelon Police Chief Joseph Napoletano, and Rockaway Township Police Chief Martin McParland announce the arrest of an individual suspected in motor vehicle burglaries in several Morris County municipalities.

This arrest stems from the joint efforts of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Intelligence Unit, the Boonton Township Police Department, the Chester Police Department, the Kinnelon Police Department, and the Rockaway Township Police Department; in conjunction with other multiple law enforcement agencies from New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut, whose combined efforts identified an individual who had committed numerous burglaries and thefts in the tri-state area.

Patrick Ryan, 31, of Fairfield, Connecticut, was arrested in the early morning hours of January 24, 2021, in Rockaway Township. At the time of his arrest, Ryan was found in possession of stolen proceeds and is implicated in several motor vehicle burglaries and attempted burglaries in Rockaway Township over the weekend of January 23 and January 24.

Patrick Ryan was charged with the following:

Thirteen counts of third-degree burglary to a motor vehicle;

Seven counts of third-degree attempted burglary to a motor vehicle;

One count of third-degree theft from a motor vehicle;

One count of third-degree theft;

Four counts of fourth-degree theft;

One count of fourth-degree theft from a motor vehicle;

One count of disorderly person offense theft;

Four counts of disorderly person offense theft from a motor vehicle;

Two counts of disorderly persons offense criminal mischief.

Ryan is currently in the custody of the Morris County Correctional Facility, in accordance with Criminal Justice Reform.

Ryan has also been charged with related offenses in Sussex County, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Acting Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll thanks the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office, New Jersey State Police, Boonton Township Police Department, Chester Police Department, Kinnelon Police Department, and Rockaway Township Police Department for devoting resources and personnel to this investigation.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Comments

Comments