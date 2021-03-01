Town-Wide Ice Water Rescue Drill on Rainbow Lake

PARSIPPANY — Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company District 2, Parsippany Rescue and Recovery Unit, Parsippany-Troy Hills Volunteer Fire Department District 5, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Volunteer Fire Department District 6 performed an ice water rescue exercise on Sunday, February 21 on Rainbow Lakes. Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance and Rockaway Neck Volunteer Ambulance were also at the scene.

The all-volunteer squad went onto the frozen lake to practice saving victims from falling through the ice.

