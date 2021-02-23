Authorities Investigate Discovery of Two Bodies in Boonton Pond

BOONTON — Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, and Town of Boonton Captain Stephen Jones announce an active investigation is underway following the discovery of two bodies in a pond on February 23, 2021.

On February 23, 2021, at approximately 5:39 p.m., law enforcement was dispatched to

the Upper Pond section of Grace Lord Park in Boonton on a report of an unattended child. While searching the area, law enforcement located the bodies of a 35-year-old female and an approximately 11-year-old child in the water.

The unattended child, age 6, was unharmed. At this time, the identity of these individuals will not be released and the investigation is ongoing.

This is an active and ongoing joint investigation being conducted by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, Boonton Police Department Detective Bureau and Boonton Fire Department Swiftwater Rescue Team.

