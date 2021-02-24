Mother and Son Found Dead in Grace Lord Park are Identified

MORRIS COUNTY — Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, and Town of Boonton Captain Stephen Jones announce the following update on an active investigation into the discovery of two bodies in a pond on February 23, 2021.

On Tuesday, February 23, Warda Syed, female, 35; and Uzair Ahmed, male, 11 were located deceased in a pond in the Upper Pond section of Grace Lord Park in Boonton.

An unattended male child, 6, was also located at the scene unharmed. The two juvenile males were determined to be Warda Syed’s children. All three individuals are Boonton residents.

The name of the 6-year old child will not be released.

This is an ongoing joint investigation being conducted by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, Boonton Police Department Detective Bureau and Boonton Fire Department Swiftwater Rescue Team.

Comments

Comments