Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills gives Valentine’s Day love to JBWS

PARSIPPANY — For the third consecutive year, The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills has partnered with “Find Your Fabulosity” to make Valentine’s Day a happy one for the clients of JBWS and Abigail House domestic violence shelters. The women will be surprised with candy valentines, which they can share with their children. They can then feel pretty and pampered with the lipsticks and gloss, which are meant to remind and reaffirm the beauty of these women inside and out. It is our way to offer love, support, and encouragement while these courageous women pursue a new, safer, and better life.

To find out more about “Find Your Fabulosity” located in Longwood, Florida click here.

WCPTH brings together the women of Parsippany and neighboring towns for fellowship and service. As our Mission Statement expresses: The CLUB shall study and take appropriate action in any endeavors which have for their objectives the educational, cultural, and civic betterment of the community and work in harmony with the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs and the General Federation of Women’s Clubs.”

Anyone interested in learning more about the club’s activities, or to participate in our next meeting being held via ZOOM on February 22 at 7:00 p.m., should contact Marilyn in advance of the meeting by calling (973) 539-3703 or e-mail the club at womansclubofpth@gmail.com. Click here for their website, or like us on Facebook.

Photos courtesy of The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills

Comments

Comments