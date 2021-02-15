Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company to Host Annual Fish and Chips Fundraiser

PARSIPPANY — The Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company (Parsippany District #2) will hold its annual fish and chips fundraiser on Friday, February 26 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Catered by Argyles. Argyles closed its restaurant and now is specializing in offsite catering only. One of the selected off sites is the Rainbow Lakes Fire Company.

Due to COVID concerns this year only take out will be available. Chicken meals are also available. Each meal includes a can of soda or bottle of water. Adult tickets are $16.00 and children’s meals under 12 are $13.00.

Several easy ways to get tickets for the Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Department (Parsippany Fire District 2) annual Fish (or chicken) and Chips.

1) Eventbrite – Fish and Chips RLVFC (no extra fee for using Eventbrite)

2) Mail a check to the firehouse at 1 Rainbow Trail, Denville, NJ 07834 with a note saying how many fish or chicken (adults $16.00 and children $13.00)

3) Call (973) 652-0851 or send an email to fishandchips@rlvfc.org

Comments

