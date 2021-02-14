Philip Gohn earns Dean’s List honors at Edinboro University

PARSIPPANY — Philip J. Gohn, a 2017 graduate of Parsippany High School, was named to the Dean’s List at Edinboro University for the fall 2020 semester.

In order to attain this highly regarded academic honor, students must maintain a quality point average of 3.4 or higher, complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit, and receive no grade lower than a C in any course.

Gohn, whose major is Business Administration, was among nearly 1,200 students named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List.

Edinboro University is a public university in Edinboro, Pennsylvania. It is part of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education and accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

